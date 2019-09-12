Oklahoma received little to no rainfall over the past week, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, Southern Plains Regional Field Office, Oklahoma. The highest precipitation totals were recorded in the Panhandle district at 0.30 of an inch for the week ending Sept. 8. Topsoil and subsoil moisture conditions were rated mostly adequate to short. There were 6.7 days suitable for fieldwork.
Corn dough reached 90 percent. Corn dented reached 60 percent, down 20 points from the previous year and down 23 points from normal. Corn mature reached 25 percent, down 9 points from the previous year and down 15 points from normal. Sorghum headed reached 96 percent, up 1 point from normal. Sorghum coloring reached 53 percent, down 12 points from the previous year and down 17 points from normal. Sorghum mature reached 25 percent, down 3 points from the previous year and down 6 points from normal. Sorghum harvested reached 3 percent, down 4 points from the previous year and down 5 points from normal. Soybeans blooming reached 95 percent, up 3 points from the previous year and up 4 points from normal. Soybeans setting pods reached 55 percent, down 23 points from the previous year and down 24 points from normal. Peanuts pegging reached 95 percent, down 5 points from the previous year and down 4 points from normal. Peanuts mature reached 12 percent, unchanged from the previous year but down 5 points from normal. Cotton bolls opening reached 40 percent, up 7 points from the previous year and up 16 points from normal.
