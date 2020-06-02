High Plains Journal and Alta Seeds are breaking new ground with the upcoming Sorghum Frontiers Virtual Field Day, at 1 p.m. July 8. This first ever live virtual field day will provide growers a first glimpse at igrowth, the first commercially available herbicide-tolerant grain sorghum from Alta Seeds, all from the comfort of their home offices.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic precautions put into place by various states, the introduction of igrowth and its companion imazamox herbicide from UPL was changed from an in-person traditional field day to an online Virtual Field Day. This new format allows participants from around the world to see the new technology and what it can do for their farms, at a time that is convenient for them.
The live Sorghum Frontiers Virtual Field Day on July 8 will feature key experts from Alta Seeds in the field. Participants will be able to submit questions live to them via the Zoom platform during the July 8 Sorghum Frontiers Virtual Field Day. Those same experts will be made available for follow-up questions after the webinar for those who may miss the Virtual Field Day live. The Virtual Field Day will be recorded and registered participants will be able to access it after the live event is over.
Additionally, for Texas pesticide applicators seeking CEU credits, Josh McGinty, Texas A&M University AgriLife Extension Service specialist, Corpus Christi, Texas, will provide applicator training worth a one full credit at the end of the live webinar. It’s important to note that those credits are only available to growers who log-in and view the Virtual Field Day live July 8, according to the Texas Department of Agriculture.
To register for the Sorghum Frontiers Virtual Field Day, visit www.hpj.com/sorghumfrontiers. Once you register you will receive a confirmation email with login information for the Virtual Field Day.
