The National Sorghum Foundation recently awarded scholarships to three students for the 2019-2020 school year, totaling $4,500.
The 2019 Bruce Maunder Sorghum Leadership Scholarship recipient is Noah Winans, a senior agronomy major at Kansas State University. The 2019 Darrell Rosenow Memorial Scholarship is awarded to Allee Koestner, a junior agronomy major at Iowa State University. The 2019 Sorghum Feed and Food Scholarship recipient is Hillary Harris, a sophomore culinary nutrition major at Johnson & Wales University.
Each scholarship provides students with $1,500 to assist with education expenses. The Bruce Maunder Sorghum Leadership Scholarship winner, Winans, will also have the opportunity to attend the 2020 National Sorghum Producers annual D.C. Fly-In to learn about agricultural policy and regulatory agencies impacting the U.S. sorghum industry. For more information about the National Sorghum Foundation and scholarship criteria, visit SorghumGrowers.com.
