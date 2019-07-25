The National Sorghum Foundation recently awarded scholarships to three students for the 2019-2020 school year, totaling $4,500.
“Since its inception in 2000, the National Sorghum Foundation has provided individual scholarships to 40 outstanding university students,” National Sorghum Foundation Chairman Larry Lambright said, “The three students, which were selected to receive scholarships for the 2019/2020 school year, are recognized for their strong academics, outstanding leadership and service to their universities and communities.”
The 2019 Bruce Maunder Sorghum Leadership Scholarship recipient is Noah Winans, a senior agronomy major at Kansas State University. Growing up down the road from his grandfather’s farm and being engaged in the family’s farming operation from a young age helped Winans discover his passion for the agricultural industry. He plans to attend a graduate degree program to obtain his master’s and doctorate degree in plant breeding and genetics. This scholarship, previously named the Sorghum Challenge Scholarship, was renamed this year to honor the life and legacy of long-time sorghum industry advocate, Bruce Maunder who retired from volunteering at the National Sorghum Producers where he led the sorghum foundation for 20 years and served as research adviser to the industry.
The 2019 Darrell Rosenow Memorial Scholarship is awarded to Allee Koestner, a junior agronomy major at Iowa State University. Growing up on her family’s ranching and farming operations led Koestner toward pursuing a degree in agriculture. Koestner plans to attend a graduate degree program in a plant science related field after the completion of her bachelor’s degree. This scholarship honors Dr. Rosenow who was a pioneer in hybrid sorghum breeding with a 40-year career at the Texas A&M Experiment Station.
The 2019 Sorghum Feed and Food Scholarship recipient is Hillary Harris, a sophomore culinary nutrition major at Johnson & Wales University. As an advocate for exercise and nutritious eating, Harris developed a passion for food, cooking and wellness. Harris hopes to work in a test kitchen in the future, developing nutritious meals for all dining experiences while promoting a healthy lifestyle.
“We congratulate each one of these students,” Lambright said, “and wish them continued success in their studies and future careers.”
Each scholarship provides students with $1,500 to assist with education expenses. The Bruce Maunder Sorghum Leadership Scholarship winner, Winans, will also have the opportunity to attend the 2020 National Sorghum Producers annual D.C. Fly-In to learn about agricultural policy and regulatory agencies impacting the U.S. sorghum industry.
For more information about the National Sorghum Foundation and scholarship criteria, visit www.sorghumgrowers.com/foundation-scholarships.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.