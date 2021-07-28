For the week ending July 25, USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service reported the following sorghum crop conditions:
Kansas: Sorghum condition rated 1% very poor, 5% poor, 27% fair, 61% good, and 6% excellent. Sorghum headed was 23%, near 25% last year and 22% average. Coloring was 1%, equal to both last year and average.
Colorado: Sorghum condition rated 0% very poor, 1% poor, 18% fair, 71% good, and 10% excellent.
Nebraska: Sorghum condition rated 1% very poor, 2% poor, 22% fair, 53% good, and 22% excellent. Sorghum headed was 20%, well behind 40% last year, and behind 30% average.
South Dakota: Sorghum condition rated 8% very poor, 23% poor, 53% fair, 16% good, and 0% excellent. Sorghum headed was 33%, behind 39% last year, but near 32% average. Coloring was 1%, equal to average.
Oklahoma: Sorghum condition rated 1% very poor, 3% poor, 22% fair, 65% good, and 9% excellent. Sorghum headed reached 28 percent, down 6 points from the previous year and down 7 points from normal.
Texas: Sorghum condition rated 2% very poor, 8% poor, 25% fair, 46% good, and 19% excellent. Sorghum coloring reached 64%, down 1 point from the previous year but up 2 points from normal. Grain sorghum in the Blacklands was progressing well.
