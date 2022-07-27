For the week ending July 24, USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service reported the following sorghum crop conditions.
Kansas: Sorghum condition rated 11% very poor, 16% poor, 42% fair, 29% good, and 2% excellent. Sorghum headed was 11%, behind 21% last year and 19% average.
Colorado: Sorghum condition rated 0% very poor, 14% poor, 50% fair, 25% good, and 11% excellent.
Nebraska: Sorghum condition rated 6% very poor, 21% poor, 34% fair, 32% good, and 7% excellent. Sorghum headed was 20%, near 18% last year, but behind 26% average.
South Dakota: Sorghum condition rated 4% very poor, 9% poor, 43% fair, 44% good, and 0% excellent. Sorghum headed was 34%, near 32% last year, and ahead of 28% average. Coloring was 1%, equal to last year.
Oklahoma: Sorghum condition rated 6% very poor, 21% poor, 43% fair, 30% good, and 0% excellent.
Texas: Sorghum condition rated 16% very poor, 20% poor, 42% fair, 19% good, and 3% excellent.
