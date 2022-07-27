sorghum-field_0.jpg

Courtesy photo.

For the week ending July 24, USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service reported the following sorghum crop conditions.

Kansas: Sorghum condition rated 11% very poor, 16% poor, 42% fair, 29% good, and 2% excellent. Sorghum headed was 11%, behind 21% last year and 19% average.

