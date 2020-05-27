Grainsorghum03.jpg

Journal photo by Kylene Scott.

For the week ending May 24, the following sorghum crop conditions were reported by USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service:

Nebraska: Sorghum planted was 56%, well ahead of 22 last year, and ahead of 37 average.

Kansas: Sorghum planted was 15%, ahead of 4 last year and 9 average.

Oklahoma: Sorghum planted reached 15%, up 1 point from the previous year but down 21 points from normal.

South Dakota: Sorghum planted was 29%, well ahead of 2 last year, and near 27 average.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.