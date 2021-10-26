For the week ending Oct. 24, USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service reported the following sorghum crop conditions.
Kansas: Sorghum condition rated 4% very poor, 9% poor, 29% fair, 49% good, and 9% excellent. Sorghum mature was 93%, near 97% last year, and equal to average. Harvested was 61%, near 62% last year, but ahead of 43% average.
Colorado: Sorghum condition rated 9% very poor, 12% poor, 17% fair, 48% good, and 14% excellent. Harvested was 61%, near 62% last year and ahead of 47% average.
Nebraska: Sorghum mature was 96%, near 98% both last year and average. Harvested was 72%, behind 79% last year, but ahead of 54% average.
South Dakota: Sorghum harvested was 79%, behind 86% last year, but well ahead of 49% average.
Oklahoma: Sorghum mature reached 98%, up 4 points from the previous year and up 6 points from normal. Sorghum harvested reached 54%, unchanged from the previous year but down 3 points from normal.
Texas: Sorghum harvested reached 95%, unchanged from the previous year but up 9 points from normal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.