For the week ending May 23, the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service reported the following crop conditions.
Nebraska: Sorghum planted was 28%, well behind 52% last year, and behind 35% average.
Kansas: Sorghum planted was 12%, near 14% last year and 9% average.
Oklahoma: Sorghum planted reached 21%, up 6 points from the previous year but down 7 points from normal.
Texas: Sorghum planted reached 75%, down 9 points from the previous year and down 7 points from normal.
South Dakota: Sorghum planted was 39%, ahead of 27% last year and 25% average.
Colorado: Sorghum planted was 11%, behind 27% last year and 15% average.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.