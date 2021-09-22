For the week ending Sept. 19, USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service reported the following sorghum crop conditions.
Kansas: Sorghum condition rated 4% very poor, 9% poor, 29% fair, 50% good, and 8% excellent. Sorghum coloring was 89%, near 90% last year and 87% average. Mature was 37%, ahead of 30% last year and 25% average. Harvested was 5%, near 2% last year and 4% average.
Colorado: Sorghum condition rated 3% very poor, 8% poor, 24% fair, 56% good, and 9% excellent. Sorghum coloring was 96%, mature was 39%, and harvested was 8%.
Nebraska: Sorghum condition rated 8% very poor, 16% poor, 29% fair, 34% good, and 13% excellent. Sorghum coloring was 96%, near 92% last year and 93% average. Mature was 35%, behind 46% last year, and near 36% average. Harvested was 3%, near 2% both last year and average.
South Dakota: Sorghum condition rated 10% very poor, 34% poor, 34% fair, 22% good, and 0% excellent. Sorghum coloring was 98%, near 96% last year, and ahead of 83% average. Mature was 42%, equal to last year, and ahead of 29% average. Harvested was 5%, near 3% last year and 2% average.
Oklahoma: Sorghum coloring reached 87%, up 8 points from the previous year and up 4 points from normal. Sorghum mature reached 35%, down 3 points from the previous year and down 9 points from normal.
Texas: Sorghum harvested reached 73%, down 7 points from the previous year but unchanged from normal. Sorghum condition rated 15% very poor, 48% poor, 28% fair, 8% good, and 1% excellent.
