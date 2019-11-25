USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service reported the following sorghum conditions for the week ending Nov. 24:
Nebraska: Sorghum harvested was 90%, near 94 last year, and behind 96 average.
Kansas: Sorghum harvested was 97%, ahead of 81 last year and 91 average.
South Dakota: Sorghum harvested was 83%, behind 93 last year and 96 average.
Oklahoma: Sorghum harvested reached 95%, up 6 points from the previous year and up 2 points from normal.
Texas: Sorghum harvest were nearing completion in the Northern Low Plains.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.