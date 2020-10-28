According to USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service for the week ending Oct. 25, the following sorghum conditions were reported:
Nebraska: Sorghum harvested was 82%, well ahead of 36% last year and 51% average.
Kansas: Sorghum harvested was 64%, well ahead of 44% last year, and ahead of 46% average.
Oklahoma: Sorghum mature reached 95%, unchanged from the previous year but up 2 points from normal. Sorghum harvested reached 55%, down 3 points from the previous year and down 5 points from normal.
South Dakota: Sorghum harvested was 87%, well ahead of 16% last year and 46% average.
New Mexico: Reports from Union County noted that the sorghum harvest was complete.
