USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service reported the following sorghum conditions for the week ending Nov. 10:
Nebraska: Sorghum harvested was 74%, behind 83 last year and 86 average.
Kansas: Sorghum harvested was 84%, well ahead of 60 last year, and ahead of 75 average.
Oklahoma: Sorghum harvested reached 82%, up 8 points from the previous year and up 2 points from normal.
Texas: Sorghum harvest was active in the Northern High Plains.
South Dakota: Sorghum harvested was 64%, behind 73 last year, and well behind 86 average.
