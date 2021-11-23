USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service reported the following sorghum crop conditions for the week ending Nov. 21:

Kansas: Sorghum harvested was 91%, near 94% last year and 90% average.

Nebraska: Sorghum harvested was 95%, behind 100% last year, but near 94% average.

South Dakota: Sorghum harvested was 94%, behind 100% last year, but near 92% average.

Oklahoma: Sorghum harvested reached 93%, up 2 points from the previous year and up 3 points from normal.

