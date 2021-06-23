For the week ending June 20, USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service reported the following sorghum crop conditions.
Kansas: Sorghum condition rated 1% very poor, 2% poor, 23% fair, 70% good, and 4% excellent. Sorghum planted was 85%, near 86% last year and 82% average.
Colorado: Sorghum condition rated 0% very poor, 0% poor, 42% fair, 49% good, and 9% excellent.
Nebraska: Sorghum condition rated 0% very poor, 0% poor, 18% fair, 64% good, and 18% excellent. Sorghum planted was 97%, near 100% last year and 96% average. Headed was 1%, near 2% both last year and average.
South Dakota: Sorghum condition rated 5% very poor, 17% poor, 67% fair, 10% good, and 1% excellent. Sorghum planted was 96%, equal to last year, and near 93% average. Headed was 4%, near 1% average.
Oklahoma: Sorghum condition rated 0% very poor, 0% poor, 17% fair, 78% good, and 5% excellent.
Texas: Sorghum condition rated 1% very poor, 2% poor, 16% fair, 54% good, and 27% excellent. Sorghum coloring reached 36%, down 1 point from the previous year but up 3 points from normal.
