For the week ending Oct. 28, USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service reported the following
Nebraska: Sorghum condition rated 2% very poor, 5 poor, 20 fair, 62 good, and 11 excellent. Sorghum harvested was 41%, behind 57 both last year and average.
Kansas: Sorghum condition rated 3% very poor, 9 poor, 30 fair, 51 good, and 7 excellent. Sorghum mature was 95%, near 94 both last year and average. Harvested was 51%, well ahead of 31 last year, and near 49 average.
Oklahoma: Sorghum mature reached 96%, up 13 point from the previous year and up 3 points from normal. Sorghum harvested reached 60%, up 1 point from the previous year but down 3 points from normal.
Texas: Sorghum harvest continued in the Northern High Plains.
South Dakota: Sorghum condition rated 0% very poor, 2 poor, 17 fair, 71 good, and 10 excellent. Sorghum mature was 89%, behind 95 both last year and average. Harvested was 17%, behind 32 last year, and well behind 60 average.
Colorado: Sorghum harvest was reported as having a slower than normal start.
