For the week ending July 19, the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service reported the following sorghum crop conditions:
Nebraska: Sorghum condition rated 0% very poor, 5% poor, 39% fair, 44% good, and 12% excellent. Sorghum headed was 25%, ahead of 16% last year and 17% average.
Kansas: Sorghum condition rated 3% very poor, 6% poor, 36% fair, 48% good, and 7% excellent. Sorghum headed was 15%, ahead of 7% last year and 10% average. Coloring was 1%, equal to last year.
Oklahoma: Sorghum headed reached 25%, up 6 points from the previous year but down 6 points from normal. Sorghum coloring reached 5%, up 4 points from the previous year but down 1 point from normal.
Texas: Sorghum harvest was active in South Central Texas, the Coastal Bend, the Upper Coast, South Texas and the Lower Valley. Dryland sorghum was struggling in the Edwards Plateau.
South Dakota: Sorghum condition rated 0% very poor, 1% poor, 26% fair, 69% good, and 4% excellent. Sorghum headed was 34%, well ahead of 6% last year, and ahead of 20% average.
