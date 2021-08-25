For the week ending Aug. 22, USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service reported the following sorghum crop conditions:
Kansas: Sorghum condition rated 2% very poor, 7% poor, 29% fair, 55% good, and 7% excellent. Sorghum headed was 86%, near 88% last year and 85% average. Coloring was 30%, near 31% last year and 26% average.
Colorado: Sorghum condition rated 3% very poor, 5% poor, 19% fair, 59% good, and 14% excellent. Sorghum headed was 97%. Coloring was 18%.
Nebraska: Sorghum condition rated 4% very poor, 14% poor, 26% fair, 43% good, and 13% excellent. Sorghum headed was 96%, near 98% last year and 95% average. Coloring was 35%, near 39% last year and 37% average.
South Dakota: Sorghum condition rated 13% very poor, 31% poor, 40% fair, 16% good, and 0% excellent. Sorghum headed was 92%, equal to last year, and near 90% average. Coloring was 30%, equal to last year, and near 31% average.
Oklahoma: Sorghum condition rated 0% very poor, 3% poor, 23% fair, 69% good, and 5% excellent. Sorghum headed reached 84%, up 4 points from the previous year and up 3 points from normal. Sorghum coloring reached 32%, down 6 points from the previous year and down 7 points from normal.
Texas: Sorghum condition rated 1% very poor, 8% poor, 28% fair, 48% good, and 15% excellent. Sorghum harvested was 55%, down 9 points from the previous year and down 3 points from normal.
