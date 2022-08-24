The U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Agricultural Statistics Service reported the following sorghum crop conditions for the week ending Sept. 21.
Kansas: Sorghum condition rated 17% very poor, 26% poor, 31% fair, 24% good, and 2% excellent. Sorghum headed was 68%, behind 84% last year and 82% average. Coloring was 16%, behind 28% last year and 23% average.
Colorado: Sorghum condition rated 1% very poor, 12% poor, 41% fair, 38% good, and 8% excellent.
South Dakota: Sorghum condition rated 3% very poor, 12% poor, 45% fair, 40% good, and 0% excellent. Sorghum headed was 85%, behind 91% last year, and near 88% average. Coloring was 14%, behind 27% last year and 26% average.
Nebraska: Sorghum condition rated 20% very poor, 32% poor, 28% fair, 15% good, and 5% excellent. Sorghum headed was 75%, well behind 95% last year, and behind 94% average. Coloring was 17%, behind 33% last year and 32% average.
Oklahoma: Sorghum condition rated 18% very poor, 26% poor, 36% fair, 20% good, and 0% excellent.
Texas: Sorghum condition rated 13% very poor, 29% poor, 41% fair, 16% good, and 1% excellent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.