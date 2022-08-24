SummerKunkelSorghum

By Maggie Kunkel, Peck, Kansas.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Agricultural Statistics Service reported the following sorghum crop conditions for the week ending Sept. 21.

Kansas: Sorghum condition rated 17% very poor, 26% poor, 31% fair, 24% good, and 2% excellent. Sorghum headed was 68%, behind 84% last year and 82% average. Coloring was 16%, behind 28% last year and 23% average.

