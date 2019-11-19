USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service reported the following sorghum conditions for the week ending Nov. 18:
Kansas: Sorghum harvested was 92%, well ahead of 70 last year, and ahead of 84 average.
Nebraska: Sorghum harvested was 79%, behind 90 last year and 93 average.
Oklahoma: Sorghum harvested reached 88%, up 7 points from the previous year and up 2 points from normal.
South Dakota: Sorghum harvested was 75%, behind 84 last year and 92 average.
Colorado: Statewide, grain sorghum harvest was nearly complete.
Texas: Harvest of sorghum continued in the Northern High Plains.
