According to USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service for the week ending Sept. 20, the following sorghum conditions were reported:
Nebraska: Sorghum condition rated 4% very poor, 8% poor, 22% fair, 39% good, and 27% excellent. Sorghum coloring was 93%, near 90% last year and 94% average. Mature was 49%, well ahead of 17% last year, and ahead of 36% average. Harvested was 2%, near 3% average.
Kansas: Sorghum condition rated 2% very poor, 7% poor, 32% fair, 47% good, and 12% excellent. Sorghum coloring was 91%, ahead of 82% last year, and near 88% average. Mature was 32%, ahead of 18% last year, and near 28% average. Harvested was 2%, equal to last year, and near 5% average.
Oklahoma: Sorghum coloring reached 80%, down 2 points from the previous year and down 6 points from normal. Sorghum mature reached 40%, up 3 points from the previous year but down 7 points from normal. Sorghum harvested reached 10%, up 1 point from the previous year but down 10 points from normal.
South Dakota: Sorghum condition rated 0% very poor, 4% poor, 31% fair, 62% good, and 3% excellent. Sorghum coloring was 97%, well ahead of 74% last year, and ahead of 83% average. Mature was 44%, well ahead of 12% last year, and ahead of 26% average. Harvested was 4%, near 1% last year and 2% average.
