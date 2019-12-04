USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service reported the following sorghum conditions for the week ending Dec. 2:

Nebraska: Sorghum harvested was 97%, near 99 both last year and average.

South Dakota: Sorghum harvested was 90%, behind 95 last year and 98 average.

