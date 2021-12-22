During the Sorghum Checkoff’s annual December meeting, leaders of the United Sorghum Checkoff Program elected Charles Ray Huddleston of Celina, Texas, as the 2022 chairman along with three additional elected officers.
Meanwhile, four directors were sworn in to complete their appointment or reappointment to the board by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary, Tom Vilsak. All four appointees will serve three-year terms starting December 2021 and ending December 2024.
“With increased sorghum acres in 2021, improving yields, new markets, and new herbicide tolerant technology, this is an exciting time for U.S. sorghum, both internationally and domestically. I am grateful for the support of my fellow board members and I am honored to continue the great work of our checkoff,” newly elected chairman Charles Ray Huddleston said. “The Board is composed of experienced, well-respected leaders who provide valuable and strategic guidance. I look forward to continuing the board’s success and I am excited about sorghum’s future."
The newly elected USCP Executive Committee and newly appointed Board Directors include:
Charles Ray Huddleston, Chairman—Celina, Texas;
Adam Schindler, Vice Chairman—Reliance, South Dakota;
Jeffry Zortman, Treasurer—Fowler, Kansas;
Kendall Hodgson, Secretary—Little River, Kansas;
Macey Mueller, Kansas Member—Halstead, Kansas;
Kimberly Baldwin, Kansas Member—McPherson, Kansas; and
Kevin Pshigoda, Texas Member—Perryton, Texas.
“We are extremely excited to have this group of newly appointed board members join Team Sorghum,” Sorghum Checkoff CEO Tim Lust said. “Their hard work and leadership will be great assets to not only the board but the future of the sorghum. The efforts of our retiring directors do not go unnoticed; we appreciate everything they have done and are thankful to have them as a strong ally for the sorghum industry.“
More information on how to become a Sorghum Checkoff board member is available here.
The United Sorghum Checkoff Program is a producer-funded organization that is dedicated to improving the sorghum industry through research, promotion and education. For more information about the USCP and other research projects please visit www.sorghumcheckoff.com.
