Enough Ukrainian grain shipments are now getting through that they could be contributing to a slight decline in United States grain exports, according to the latest figures in the World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Russia’s grain exports have also been stronger than expected.

Corn Harvest-L Kimbrell-Summer.jpg

By Lindsay Kimbrell, Itasca, Texas.

In the United States, corn export estimates for 2022-23 were cut by 25 million bushels to 2.4 billion bushels. Purdue University’s Jim Mintert, executive director of the Center for Commercial Agriculture, said in a podcast on the Aug. 12 WASDE figures that the export numbers for U.S. corn were “disappointing,” and remarked that the U.S. was not replacing Ukrainian exports. “A lot of us thought [U.S.] corn exports would be stronger than this,” he said. He said there was a lot of uncertainty about the quality of Ukrainian corn stocks.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.