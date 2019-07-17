Without meaningful, widespread rainfall, native pastures in some areas were showing signs of drought stress, and soil moisture levels were becoming short during the week ending July 14, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, Mountain Regional Field Office, New Mexico. While measurable moisture was present in many locations, total accumulations were well below normal. Reports from Quay County noted that some corn and sorghum acreage was certified as prevented planting due to drought, as rainfall in the county has varied drastically from place to place. Elsewhere, comments from Chaves and Roosevelt counties indicated that both crops and pastures needed beneficial moisture even though some spotty showers were received. In Eddy County, the cotton crop was reported to be approximately 3 weeks late, with roughly 30 percent of squares dropped from plants. The cherry harvest in Rio Arriba County was virtually complete, with both the apricot and peach harvests gearing up. Fruit production was reported to be good. Topsoil moisture levels were reported as 35 percent adequate to surplus, compared with 35 percent last week, 23 percent last year, and a 5-year average of 34 percent.
Some corn and sorghum acreage certified as prevented planting (New Mexico)
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Market Snapshot
Copyright © 2019. All market data is provided by Barchart Solutions.
Futures: at least a 10 minute delay. Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.