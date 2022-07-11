A soil health workshop will be held Aug. 4 at Iowa State University’s Field Extension Education Laboratory southwest of Ames.
Participants will learn how to evaluate soil health and communicate about soil health related topics more effectively. They will also have the opportunity to network and learn from both new and seasoned soil health professionals from across the state and become more knowledgeable and confident in discussing soil health information.
Topics will include how current fertility tests relate to soil health, the science of using cover crops for weed control, and evaluating soil health with a microscope.
“This workshop is a great opportunity to learn about management practices that affect soil health,” said Brian Dougherty, field agricultural engineer with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. “People will be able to see how what is happening in the hidden world beneath our feet affects productivity and profit.”
Sessions will provide classroom and hands-on learning opportunities for specialists with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, the Natural Resources Conservation Service, Soil and Water Conservation Districts, watershed coordinators, agronomists and others interested in soil health. Farmers and landowners are welcome and encouraged to attend.
This program qualifies for Certified Crop Adviser credits. The day begins at 8:30 a.m. with registration and check-in, and concludes at 3:30 p.m.
Featured speakers from Iowa State include Antonio Mallarino, professor in agronomy and extension specialist at Iowa State; Meaghan Anderson, ISU Extension and Outreach field agronomist; and Matt Woods, specialist in agronomy at Iowa State. Professionals from NRCS will also present, along with a lunch presentation by Ryan Gibbs of Gibbsfield Ag.
Register online at https://www.aep.iastate.edu/soil/
For more information, contact Dougherty at 563-583-6496, ext. 125, or brian1@iastate.edu. For assistance with registration, receipts, cancellation or questions on the status of your registration, contact ANR Program Services at 515-294-6429 or anr@iastate.edu.
