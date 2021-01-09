Due to local ongoing health and safety concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in the state, High Plains Journal and primary partners PrairieFood and Exapta Solutions have decided to transition the upcoming Soil Health U & Trade Show into a virtual event the morning of Jan. 21.
The new virtual Soil Health U will feature our three keynote speakers during morning webinar sessions on Jan. 21. Jimmy Emmons, third-generation farmer and rancher, regional coordinator for the Southern Plains Region-Farm Production and Conservation within U.S. Department of Agriculture, will lead off with a state of the state of soil health address. Kris Nichols, Ph.D., soil microbiologist and founder and principal scientist of KRIS Systems Education & Consultation and Rick Clark, fifth-generation farmer and owner of Farm Green, will follow. There will be plenty of time allotted for questions and answers from the audience during the live webinar sessions, and the sessions will be recorded for registered attendees to access after the event.
Schedule of events
7:45 a.m.—Welcome
8 a.m.—Jimmy Emmons, “The State of the State of Soil Health”
9 a.m.—Break
9:05 a.m.—Kris Nichols, “Regeneration Principles and Toolbox”
10:05 a.m.—Announcements and messages from sponsors
10:25 a.m.—Rick Clark, “Leading with Soil Health”
11:25 a.m.—Breakout session and discussion group
11:40 a.m.—Panel discussion with Jimmy Emmons, Kris Nichols, and Rick Clark
Noon—End of seminar
New this year, we plan to offer virtual breakout sessions so that attendees can have more time for idea exchanges and further explore topics with their fellow attendees, speakers and other soil health notables in the field.
Current registrants will be contacted regarding their status for the new virtual Soil Health U. Registration for the Virtual Soil Health U is open at www.soilhealthu.net. High Plains Journal subscribers check your current issue for a free registration code. The cost is $25 for non-subscribers. Registration will be required to access the live event and the recordings of the presentations as well as the breakout idea exchange sessions. Watch www.soilhealthu.net for updated programming and registration notes.
The Virtual Soil Health U is sponsored by High Plains Journal, PrairieFood, and Exapta Solutions.
