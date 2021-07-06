The Soil Health Institute, the non-profit charged with safeguarding and enhancing the vitality and productivity of soils, announced its lineup of agricultural leaders, scientists, and practitioners who will speak at its annual meeting, “Enriching Soil, Enhancing Life.”
The two-day virtual event on Aug. 11 and 12 will kick off with a keynote presentation from Moira Mcdonald, director of the environment program with the Walton Family Foundation.
Other highlights of the event will include:
Panel discussion: Three farmers will describe their experiences adopting a soil health system.
Taryn Barclay, Cargill’s senior director of strategic partnerships and stakeholder engagement, will lead a session on the “Business Case for Regenerative Soil Health Systems.”
Julie Howe and Terry Gentry, both with Texas A&M University, will present their assessments on the “State of the Science: Impacts of Fertilizers, Manures, Pesticides, and Biological Additives on Soil Health.”
Arnab Bhowmik of North Carolina A&T State University will describe how soil microbial processes impact nutrient cycling and greenhouse gas emissions.
Ashley Shade of Michigan State University will share insights from her research into how soil microbial interactions influence their resilience, and Elizabeth Rieke, soil microbiome scientist with the Soil Health Institute, will provide results of a continental assessment on how tillage impacts soil microbial communities that serve various roles in healthy soils.
Marc Bernard will describe “4 per 1000,” the international initiative among approximately 40 countries using soil health as a framework to increase soil carbon sequestration by 0.4% per year.
Rodrigo Nicoloso of the Brazilian Agricultural Research Corporation (Embrapa) will address how the depth of carbon storage is affected by management—a key issue for carbon markets.
Cristine Morgan, chief scientific officer with the Soil Health Institute, will introduce the concept of “Soil Health Targets,” the Institute’s approach for establishing and scaling soil health interpretations for farmers, conservation planners, and others.
These and more topics will be covered. There is no cost to attend the event, but you must register at https://soilhealthinstitute.org/2021-annual-meeting. The website also includes a detailed schedule, a full list of speakers, and their bios.
Continuing Education Credits will be available for Tri-Society members who attend the virtual conference.
“We are excited to bring together this esteemed group of professionals to share their soil health knowledge that can significantly benefit farmers and the environment,” said Wayne Honeycutt, CEO of the Soil Health Institute. “Whether you’re a grower, agribusiness, consultant, scientist, field conservationist, government or NGO employee, this conference has valuable information for you to advance the science, adoption, and environmental benefits of soil health.”
For more information about “Enriching Soil, Enhancing Life,” speaker bios, the schedule, and to register, visit https://soilhealthinstitute.org/2021-annual-meeting.
