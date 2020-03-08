Iowa Learning Farms and the United States Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resource Conservation Service will host a cover crop and soil health field day March 18, from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Campbell Farm near Grand Mound. The event is free, open to the whole family and includes a complimentary meal.
Cover crops continue to grow in popularity in Iowa due to their many benefits, reduced soil erosion, weed suppression potential, reduced nitrogen and phosphorus loads entering water bodies, and increased soil organic matter.
Cover crops and no-tillage work together to help increase water infiltration and reduce erosion during heavy rain events. The field day aims to equip attendees with a good termination plan and best management practices to maintain yields during the transition to a higher residue system of no-tillage and cover crops.
The workshop agenda will include a panel of local farmers who are using cover crops and no-till in their farming operations.
Jason Steele, NRCS area resource soil scientist, will highlight how cover crops and no-tillage work together to improve soil health for long-term profitability. Virgil Schmitt, field agronomist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, will discuss cover crop and nutrient best management practices. Liz (Juchems) Ripley, conservation outreach specialist with Iowa Learning Farms, will then share results from cover crop projects examining species selection, water quality implications, and soil health indicators such as earthworms.
Weather permitting, there will be a short tour of cover crops nearby following the program. The field day will be held in a heated shop at the Campbell Farm, 2260 U.S. Highway 30, Grand Mound. From Grand Mound, head west on U.S. Highway 30 for 0.5 miles. The farm is located on the north side of the road and field day signs will mark the driveway to enter.
The workshop is free and open to the whole family, but reservations are suggested to ensure adequate space and food. To register, contact Ripley at 515-294-5429 or ilf@iastate.edu.
