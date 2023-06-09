The Small Producers Initiative at Texas State University will host a free farm workshop for the public with support from U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service in Fentress on June 15.
Swift River Pecans will host the event featuring farmers and agricultural experts discussing strategies for improving soil health and for building agro-ecosystem resilience. Presentations will cover principles of soil health and regenerative agriculture; amendments that can stimulate soil productivity, such as Johnson-Su compost, humates and biochar; assessment of soil health including the Haney test, PFLA and microbial assessments; and incorporation of wildlife, mainly bats, for biocontrol and to enhance biodiversity.
