The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and Texas A&M AgriLife Research will jointly host a “Small Grains Plot Tour” on May 25 at the Conservation and Production Laboratory, 2301 Experiment Station Road, Bushland.
The program and plot tour will be 9 to 11:30 a.m. The tour is free, and requires no registration. Participants will meet at the irrigated wheat nursery at the Conservation and Production Laboratory operated by Texas A&M AgriLife and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Agricultural Research Service. Once participants arrive at the laboratory, they should follow the signs to the wheat plots.
