Warm weather seen across much of Wyoming helped crops mature as well as allowed for small grain harvest to advance quickly for the week ending Aug. 18, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, Mountain Regional Field Office, Wyoming. Topsoil and subsoil moisture levels were mostly in the adequate to short range. In northwestern Wyoming, a reporter stated the dry edible beans are behind and just showing signs of turning color. A reporter from western Wyoming stated that last week’s weather was dry and hot during the day and cooling off during the night with little precipitation. A reporter from southwestern Wyoming reported that conditions have been hot and windy. They also stated that hay harvest in the valley was finishing up while producers on the benches and mountains are just getting started. A reporter from southeastern Wyoming indicated that summer conditions persist with continued dryness. Another reporter from southeast Wyoming reported some afternoon showers and evening hail.
