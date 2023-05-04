Group Intern Photo 2023.jpeg

Six college students are participating in Nebraska Corn’s internship program. From left to right: Ashtyn Humphreys, Odell; Samantha Oborny, Garland; Alexis Bodlak, Thurston; Cord Lee, Elsie; Hannah Roebke, Seward; and Emma Freebairn, Ottawa, Illinois. (Photo courtesy of Nebraska Corn.)

Six college students will begin internships supported by the Nebraska Corn Board and the Nebraska Corn Growers Association. These internships are designed to provide students with an overview of Nebraska’s corn industry through real-world professional experiences.

These interns will work in various locations across the U.S. with key cooperators of NCB. These cooperators include the National Corn Growers Association, U.S. Grains Council, U.S. Meat Export Federation, and NeCGA. Most of these internships will conclude at the end of the summer, but two are yearlong and school year experiences.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.