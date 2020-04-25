New Mexicans have the opportunity to plant seeds and grow a vegetable garden while staying home and social distancing, thanks to New Mexico State University’s Seed to Supper program.
Part of NMSU’s Cooperative Extension Service, the Seed to Supper program provides free seeds and gardening guidance to New Mexicans who register for the online course or who participate offline with a paper-based booklet on introductory gardening techniques.
Seed to Supper is federally funded by the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and was created by NMSU’s Ideas for Cooking & Nutrition program.
New Mexicans who wish to participate in this free program can sign up at https://fs24.formsite.com/ican/s2sonline/index.html, or call 877-993-3637 during business hours to speak with someone or leave a message. Participants will receive four packets of vegetable seeds appropriate to their region of New Mexico and a “quick tips” guide on how to start a vegetable garden at home, including guidance for families whose housing arrangements require container gardening.
