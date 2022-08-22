As Ohlde Seed, Palmer, Kansas, continues to invest and expand the Know2Grow research program the company has recently appointed Stetson Junek as the program research lead.
Junek has a bachelor’s degree in agribusiness from Kansas State University and has spent the past five years as a sales representative for a multi-state agricultural cooperative.
Know2Grow research plots are strategically placed in a wide range of environments across Kansas into southern Nebraska and northern Oklahoma. This gives Ohlde Seed the advantage by providing the knowledge of each product’s performance in all types of yield environments and field conditions.
“Stetson’s background and experience working with soils within the region and a wide variety of seed traits and varieties makes him the ideal candidate to take our Know2Grow research program to the next level,” said Shaun Ohlde, general manager of Ohlde Seed.
