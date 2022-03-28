Advanta and Alta Seeds, Amarillo, Texas, the premium seed brand of ADVANTA US and a leading provider of premium genetics and technology specific to sorghum, announce state-of-the-art improvements at their North American Processing and Distribution Center in Hereford, Texas.
In the past two years, Advanta/Alta Seeds launched igrowth herbicide-tolerant grain and forage sorghum and EMPYRPremier Forages, revolutionizing the sorghum industry with new technology. This new facility will allow the company to apply Vertix seed treatments on igrowth and EMPYR Premier Forage hybrids in-house and to process and bag seed in flexible batches to meet specific grower demands. Seed processed through the facility will be shipped to customers in the U.S. and internationally.
“Our lines are set up from a capacity standpoint where we can process and bag seed for several situations and customer types. If a customer wants a large run of bags, we can easily do that. But we now have the flexibility for customers who need smaller runs of seed. For example, if they decide to switch to grain sorghum from corn in a replant situation, we can process an additional couple hundred bags of seed at a time,” says Rusty Bevel, ADVANTA director of sales.
“From a distribution standpoint, with the different levels of capacity and processing capabilities, we can meet the demand of both big and small operations. It’s important to us to meet customer needs by providing the seed quantities they want,” Bevel adds.
The multi-million-dollar investment includes 100,000 square feet of additional warehouse space, multiple seed lines and other equipment enhancements. As seed arrives at the facility, it goes through a rigorous testing process to ensure it meets the company’s exacting quality standards before it is put on the processing schedule.
Alta Seeds is a premium seed brand of Advanta US, an operating unit of global seed company Advanta Seeds and a division of UPL. A global seed business with operations on six continents and sales in 40 countries, Advanta Seeds combines proprietary crop genetics and plant breeding capabilities with biotechnology to produce high-quality seed products and solutions for its customers around the world. Advanta is a member of the UPL group of companies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.