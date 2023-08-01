Some people only want to be a digital subscriber to get access online and others want to also receive the print edition.
If you are already a print subscriber and want online access, it is free, you simply have to create an online account and then attach your print subscription account number to the online account you create. Below you will see test that reads Print Subscribe Access. Click this to then Get Started attaching your account number and zip code to you online user account.
Click on the banner above if you would like to become a print subscriber with digital access.
If you simply want online access without print click get started below.
As an existing print subscriber it is easy to get FREE access to all our online content.
If you have already been getting our print edition mailed to you and you were never mailed a login and password you can create one yourself and attached the customer account and zip to get access. You simply use the account number and zip from the front cover of your print edition.
If you just signed up on our subscription site, it does take about a week for our systems to update your print subscription to our online services. Our circulation representatives will send you and email with your login information and your account number.
After your online account has been created and you have logged in, you can attach your print subscription account number and zip code to it to gain online access.
Once logged and on the Print Subscriber Access page you will be prompted to enter an account number and a zip code, or just your zip code. When entering the zip code, only enter the first 5 digits.
The account number and zip code are easily available on your most recent issue of the High Plains Journal in the address fields as is shown here. Sometimes the account number has extra zero's in front of it, just ignore those.
Scientists at the Children's Nutrition Research Center of the USDA's Agricultural Research Service helped develop healthier sorghum varieties containing significant concentrations of provitamin A carotenoids while also increasing mineral absorption to meet the nutritional needs of mothers and children in sub-Saharan Africa.
The new varieties are the product of 20 years of collaborations from scientists with the USDA-ARS, the Arkansas Children’s Nutrition Center, North Carolina State University’s Plants for Human Health Institute, and Corteva Agriscience.
Sorghum provides many dietary benefits, as it is high in protein, fiber, B vitamins, and some micronutrients. But like many other cereal grains, it lacks sufficient vitamin A precursors and key minerals such as iron and zinc. Worse yet, it contains the natural antinutrient compound phytic acid, which prevents gastrointestinal absorption of minerals like iron and zinc. A significant issue, given that these micronutrients must be obtained from the diet.
"This research has important implications for people living in sub-Saharan Africa, where sorghum is a culturally significant staple crop and it’s often eaten as a porridge, and is a primary source of dietary carbohydrates,” says Michael Dzakovich, a researcher with USDA-ARS Children’s Nutrition Research Center in Houston, Texas. “As a result, mothers and children in sub-Saharan Africa disproportionately suffer from chronic diseases related to insufficient vitamin A, iron, and zinc intake."
Vitamins and minerals are essential for immune system functions and disease prevention. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, children with Vitamin A deficiency face an increased risk of blindness and death from infections.
In the study, scientists developed advanced lines of sorghum enhanced with both provitamin A and non-provitamin A carotenoids using trait stacking, a biotechnological technique commonly used in plant breeding for integrating multiple traits at once in a plant. These varieties also contain a more efficient phytase enzyme (a protein that breaks down phytic acid). Scientists wanted to evaluate how effectively carotenoids and minerals would be absorbed from the diet with these new varieties. They tested how different porridge preparations influenced the breakdown of phytic acid and increased the availability of minerals for absorption using a laboratory digestion model that mimics the human digestive system.
According to Dzakovich, the challenge is that increased levels of minerals in the gut, like iron and magnesium, have been linked to decreased carotenoid absorption. "There’s a potential trade-off between carotenoids and minerals and we have to keep that in mind as we try to address vitamin A and mineral deficiencies at the same time."
Fortunately, the team found more positive results with the new varieties. “Our findings indicate that porridges made from the lines we developed are capable of delivering 32 times more provitamin A carotenoids than typical sorghum varieties while also providing minerals like zinc and iron. A child between the ages of four and eight may easily meet their daily vitamin A requirements with just a couple servings of porridge made from these biofortified lines,” explains Dzakovich.
These sorghum lines also contained high concentrations of lutein and zeaxanthin, carotenoids which are important for eye health and brain development.
Future human trials will be needed to confirm that higher mineral bioavailability will not substantially affect the amount of provitamin A carotenoids that can be absorbed.
"I’m fortunate to have contributed to this project. It has enormous potential to impact food security, and I’m excited to see how these resources can be used to improve people’s lives."
Futures: at least a 10 minute delay. Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.