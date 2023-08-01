Sorghum growing at a breeding nursery.

Scientists developed advanced lines of sorghum enhanced with both provitamin A and non-provitamin A carotenoids using trait stacking. (Photo by Robert Klein, D3631-1).

Scientists at the Children's Nutrition Research Center of the USDA's Agricultural Research Service helped develop healthier sorghum varieties containing significant concentrations of provitamin A carotenoids while also increasing mineral absorption to meet the nutritional needs of mothers and children in sub-Saharan Africa.

The new varieties are the product of 20 years of collaborations from scientists with the USDA-ARS, the Arkansas Children’s Nutrition Center, North Carolina State University’s Plants for Human Health Institute, and Corteva Agriscience.

