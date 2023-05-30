Prime-Ark Traveler

Prime-Ark Traveler, from the U of A System Division of Agriculture fruit breeding program, is the first thornless primocane-fruiting blackberry with good storage and shipping traits. (Photo by Fred Miller, U of A System Division of Agriculture.)

An international team of scientists has assembled the first complete sequence of the blackberry genome, creating a genetic tool that will help guide fruit breeders to develop new varieties with improved flavor, hardiness and other desired characteristics.

Margaret Worthington, associate professor and fruit breeder for the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station, the research arm of the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, said this project yielded the first chromosome-length assembly and annotation of the blackberry genome.

