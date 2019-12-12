Alfalfa growers have very unique challenges and concerns in today’s marketplace. From identifying new market opportunities to understanding how they can produce more yield and higher quality hay with fewer inputs, alfalfa farmers know that continuing education is critical to their bottom lines.
So, High Plains Journal, along with Alforex Seeds and John Deere, are once again sponsoring Alfalfa U, a one-day meeting bringing alfalfa education to growers. This year’s sites and dates include:
• Dixie Center, St. George, Utah, Feb. 11;
• Gering Civic Center, Gering, Nebraska, Feb. 18; and
• Boot Hill Casino and Resort Conference Center, Dodge City, Kansas, Feb. 20.
Each location will bring back the popular morning farmer panel, which gives local farmers the stage to share the opportunities and challenges, tips and tricks, of growing alfalfa in that particular region. Keynote speakers at each location will discuss the trends and opportunities to be found in alfalfa markets in the coming year. Breakout sessions throughout the morning and early afternoon will feature experts and topics tailored to that region’s growing concerns. And exhibitors will bring the latest in industry expertise and technology to attendees.
Alfalfa U registration is free and can be found online at www.AlfalfaU.com.Alfalfa U is sponsored by High Plains Journal, Alforex Seeds and John Deere.
Since 1949 High Plains Journal has been the weekly source for news, markets and commentary for farmers and ranchers in 12 states across the Plains. From the Dakotas to Texas, rural leaders and influencers #RideWithUs in print, online at www.hpj.com, and now via our podcast “HPJ Talk.” Our slate of educational events now includes: Soil Health U, Cattle U, Sorghum U, Wheat U, Alfalfa U, Row Crop U and now Cotton U.
