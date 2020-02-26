On Feb. 25 just in time for the 2020 Commodity Classic, S&W Seed Company and ADAMA announced their intent to collaborate on the development of a new sorghum herbicide-tolerant system. This collaboration is expected to bring innovation to sorghum growers and improve weed control and yields.
S&W will provide new herbicide tolerance traits developed using its advanced research and technology platform, and also provide high-performance seed. ADAMA will provide best-in-class herbicides to deliver effective weed control. The scope of the agreement includes ACCase tolerance traits and ACCase inhibitor herbicides.
The new Double Team ACCase tolerance trait was developed by S&W in collaboration with the United Sorghum Checkoff program using traditional breeding non-GMO tissue culture.
“Historically, sorghum has lagged behind other major crops like corn, soybeans, and cotton in the application of novel technologies,” said Don Panter, executive vice president, S&W. “However, we look at sorghum as one of our key product lines and have prioritized our R&D efforts to bring this traditional breeding, non-GMO technology to U.S. sorghum growers in what we believe is record time. We plan to bring a broad spectrum of Double Team™ sorghum hybrids to the marketplace through our Sorghum Partners brand, and by offering top-tier seed companies licenses to the Double Team system. We are very pleased to have an experienced global partner, ADAMA, to develop weed control systems and to support stewardship and grower education with us.”
Steve Calhoun, vice president, R&D, S&W, speaking about the development and future of hybrids, echoed these sentiments. “We believe this new herbicide tolerance technology will not only benefit current sorghum producers in weed control, but also bring sorghum back to water-limited acres where it is much more profitable than other crops like corn,” Calhoun said. “Our R&D team is committed to genetic improvement of sorghum, and in particular, to delivering this powerful innovation to sorghum producers.”
Jake Brodsgaard, CEO of ADAMA USA, views this collaboration as perfectly aligned with the mission of ADAMA. “At ADAMA, we are driven by listening and providing growers simple, straightforward solutions,” Brodsgaard said. “This collaboration between ADAMA and S&W will provide the first full-spectrum grass control option for sorghum growers. This new cropping solution is expected to simplify crop management by providing sorghum growers with an effective and convenient weed management system to get the most from every production acre.”
Extensive field trials are planned for 2020 to verify further hybrid performance and crop selectivity, and also to fine-tune the use of the Double Team sorghum cropping solution herbicides in an overall weed control system. Regulatory trials are also underway to obtain global approval for the trait and herbicide to facilitate grain export.
Both companies intend to provide a complete weed stewardship management system fully supported by a team of sales and technical service representatives to make a positive impact on today’s farmers and provide long-term sustainability.
While the Double Team sorghum cropping solution herbicide tolerance system is currently pending regulatory approval by the EPA, it is expected to be commercially available in limited quantities in the spring of 2021.
