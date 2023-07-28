Corn harvest in full swing

 (Journal photos by Jennifer M. Latzke.)

After months of complaints, demands and slow-walking grain inspections in the Black Sea, Russia allowed an agreement under which it had permitted Ukraine to export grain via the Black Sea to expire on July 17, sending wheat prices up.

The price of corn, Ukraine’s other major ag export, is about 40% over what it was before the Ukraine conflict began. Ukraine is also a major exporter of sunflower oil, but most of that goes to Europe via rail.

