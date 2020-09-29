For the week ending Sept. 27, USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service reported the following corn and soybean crop conditions:
Nebraska:
Corn condition rated 6% very poor, 11% poor, 20% fair, 44% good, and 19% excellent. Corn mature was 80%, well ahead of 48% last year, and ahead of 65% for the five-year average. Harvested was 14%, ahead of 7% last year, and near 10% average.
Soybean condition rated 6% very poor, 11% poor, 22% fair, 45% good, and 16% excellent. Soybeans dropping leaves was 92%, well ahead of 69% last year, and ahead of 80% average. Harvested was 29%, well ahead of 4% last year, and ahead of 13% average.
Kansas:
Corn condition rated 5% very poor, 12% poor, 28% fair, 42% good, and 13% excellent. Corn mature was 84%, ahead of 69% last year, and near 81% average. Harvested was 29%, near 25% last year, but behind 35% average.
Soybean condition rated 4% very poor, 11% poor, 35% fair, 40% good, and 10% excellent. Soybeans dropping leaves was 68%, well ahead of 39% last year, and ahead of 51% average. Harvested was 10%, ahead of 1% last year and 5% average.
Oklahoma:
Corn mature reached 75%, up 11 points from the previous year but down 2 points from normal. Corn harvested reached 30%, down 5 points from the previous year and down
15 points from normal.
Soybeans setting pods reached 93%, up 4 points from the previous year but unchanged from normal. Soybeans dropping leaves reached 33%, up 16 points from the previous year and up 6 points from normal. Soybeans harvested reached 3%, up 3 points from the previous year but unchanged from normal.
Texas:
Corn harvest progressed in the Northern High Plains.
Rainfall slowed soybean harvest in areas of the Blacklands and the Upper Coast.
South Dakota:
Corn condition rated 2% very poor, 4% poor, 22% fair, 63% good, and 9% excellent. Corn mature was 80%, well ahead of 24% last year and 54% for the five-year average. Harvested was 10%, ahead of 5% average.
Soybean condition rated 3% very poor, 6% poor, 24% fair, 60% good, and 7% excellent. Soybeans dropping leaves was 90%, well ahead of 50% last year, and ahead of 80% average. Harvested was 29%, well ahead of 1% last year, and ahead of 13% average.
Minnesota:
Corn for grain had reached maturity on 85% of the acres, 22 days ahead of last year and 13 days ahead of the 5- year average. The corn for grain harvest started and was 6% complete. This is 17 days ahead of last year and 5 days ahead of average. Corn moisture content of grain at harvest averaged 24%. Corn harvested for silage reached 91% complete, 24 days ahead of last year and 15 days ahead of normal. Corn condition improved slightly to 78% good to excellent.
Soybean acres were 90% dropping leaves, 15 days ahead of last year and one week above average. Soybeans were 31% harvested, 20 days ahead of last year and 6 days ahead of average. Soybean condition improved slightly to 77% good to excellent.
Colorado:
Corn harvest began in southeastern counties as corn was drying down quickly with the above average temperatures and wind.
Iowa:
Corn was 97% in or beyond dent stage, over 2 weeks ahead of the previous year and 3 days ahead of the 5-year average. Only 18% of the crop has yet to reach maturity, 3 weeks ahead of last year and 9 days ahead of average. Corn harvest for grain reached 12% statewide, almost 3 weeks ahead of last year and 9 days ahead of average. This is the highest percent of corn harvested for grain completed by Sept. 27 since 2012 when 48% of the crop had been harvested. Corn condition rated 42% good to excellent.
Soybeans coloring or beyond advanced to 96%, which is 2 weeks ahead of last year and 1 week ahead of average. Eighty-four percent of the soybean crop was dropping leaves or beyond, 16 days ahead of last year and 8 days ahead of average. Soybean harvest was 30% complete, 19 days ahead of last year and 12 days ahead of average. This was the largest proportion of soybeans harvested by September 27 since 2012 when 41% had been harvested. Farmers in northwest and west central Iowa continue to lead the way with almost half of their soybean acreage harvested. Soybean condition rated 47% good to excellent.
Missouri:
Corn harvested for grain was 20% complete, compared to the 5-year average of 41%. Corn condition was rated 1% very poor, 3% poor, 16% fair, 62% good, and 18% excellent.
Soybeans turning color was 66%, compared to the 5-year average of 70%. Soybeans dropping leaves was 29 percent, compared to the 5-year average of 39%. Soybean harvest was 1% complete, compared to the 5-year average of 6%. Soybean condition was rated 1% poor, 18% fair, 61% good, and 20% excellent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.