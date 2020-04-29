For the week ending April 26, the following row crop conditions were reported by USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service:
Nebraska:
Corn planted was 20%, ahead of 12 last year, and near 16 for the five-year average.
Soybeans planted was 8%, ahead of 2 both last year and average.
Kansas:
Corn planted was 24%, near 27 last year, and behind 31 average. Emerged was 3%, near 2 last year, but behind 10 average.
Soybeans planted was 2%, near 1 both last year and average.
Oklahoma:
Corn planted reached 18%, down 15 points from the previous year and down 22 points from normal. Corn emerged reached 2%.
Soybeans planted reached 4%, down 1 point from the previous year but unchanged from normal.
Texas:
Corn planting was underway in the High and Low Plains. Corn planting continued in areas of the Blacklands.
South Dakota:
Corn planted was 8%, near 6 for the five-year average.
Soybeans planted was 1%.
Minnesota:
Corn planting was in full swing at 40% complete, 20 days ahead of last year and 9 days ahead of the 5-year average.
Soybean planting has begun and was 5% complete, 17 days ahead of last year and 4 days ahead of average.
Colorado:
Reports noted corn planting actively began in several localities last week but ground temperatures were still notably cold.
Missouri:
Corn planted progressed to 25% this week, advancing 14 percentage points ahead of last week. Corn emerged progressed to 5%, 8 percentage points behind the 5-year average.
Soybeans planted progressed to 2%, 1 percentage point ahead of last year.
