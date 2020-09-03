U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry Chairman Pat Roberts, R-KS, Amy Klobuchar, D-MN, and other Senate colleagues sent a bipartisan letter to U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue requesting funds in the CARES Act be provided to wheat growers of all wheat varieties to address price impacts from COVID-19.
“As Members of Congress representing wheat-producing states, we write regarding the deteriorating economic conditions being experienced by wheat farmers across the country who are already nearly complete with this year’s harvest,” wrote the Senators. “Whether it’s wheat farmers who wrapped up harvest in May, those in the field harvesting their crops now, or those looking ahead to harvest in the coming weeks, COVID-19 and other factors outside their control continue to depress the price of wheat. We ask that you use the resources available through the CARES Act to provide support for wheat farmers that includes assistance for all classes of wheat.”
The bipartisan letter was signed by 21 U.S. Senators, including Sens. Pat Roberts, R-KS; Amy Klobuchar, D-MN; Jim Risch, R-ID; Michael Bennet, D-CO.; Mike Crapo, R-ID; John Cornyn, R-TX; Steve Daines. R-MT; Jeff Merkley, D-OR; Jerry Moran, R-KS; Patty Murray, D-WA; Ron Wyden, D-OR; Tina Smith, D-Minn.; Dick Durbin, D-Ill.; Cory Gardner, R-Colo.; James Inhofe, R-OK; John Hoeven, R-ND; Ben Sasse, R-NE; Jon Tester, D-MT; Mike Rounds, R-SD; Maria Cantwell, D-WA; and John Thune, R-SD.
