On July 12, the USDA’s Risk Management Agency announced an expansion of the list of counties that are eligible for double crop coverage under crop insurance. Coverage will be expanded or streamlined in over 1,500 counties to double crop soybeans and sorghum behind wheat.
RMA is also working with the crop insurance industry and farm organizations to help streamline and improve the written agreements for farmers that are outside the areas where coverage has been expanded. The announcement comes as part of the Administration’s efforts to support U.S. farmers during the volatility caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
"Crop insurance provides a critical risk management tool for wheat growers, and today's announcement will help expand availability for the double cropping opportunities in 2023," said NAWG President and Washington state wheat grower Nicole Berg. "NAWG appreciates the Administration for taking the thoughtful and moderate approach to examine where double crop insurance opportunities are available across the United States. Today's announcement is particularly timely to help farmers, agents, and companies become familiar with administrative changes and make the necessary adjustments."
The expansion comes after President Joe Biden announced several actions in May during a speech on a farm in Kankakee, Illinois. During the farm visit, he noted that the USDA would implement a series of improvements to help farmers grow more food. NAWG appreciates the Administration’s efforts to help provide a more adequate safety net for American wheat farmers during this time of global food shortages. NAWG will also work with the Administration, RMA, and farmers to help educate farmers on the opportunities provided by this expansion.
