RicePlant.jpg

Into every life, a little rain must fall. But sometimes it’s nice if it doesn’t all come at once.

For the first season in several years, Arkansas rice growers, particularly in northeastern Arkansas, are far ahead of schedule. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the state’s growers had planted 33% of their 1.2 million planned rice acres as of earlier this month—about two-thirds better than the five-year average of 20% for this point in the season.

