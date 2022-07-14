In-person field day tours return to the Rice Research and Extension Center in Stuttgart on Aug. 5 for the first time in three years with informational programs on a variety of subjects.
The program is an annual outreach event held by the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture to present results and recommendations from faculty with the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station and the Cooperative Extension Service.
No registration is required for the event. The Rice Research and Extension Center is located at 2900 Highway 130 East in Stuttgart.
"We're excited to announce our first in-person field day in three years,” Hardke said. “We had great success and feedback in the past two virtual field days, given how we needed to do it. We delivered some good information and people enjoyed it. But there is that in-person element to ask questions, interact and discuss and have a fellowship that is a big part of it. We look forward to being there in person."
The two field day tours run simultaneously at 7:30 a.m. and again at 9:30 a.m. Exact times and the order of speakers are subject to change as finalizations are made. For more information about the event and to stay up-to-day please visit https://aaes.uada.edu/events/2022-field-days/rice/.
