53100278284_b059595de9_w.jpg

More than 350 rice industry professionals recently turned out for the 2023 Arkansas Rice Field Day at the Rice Research and Extension Center in Stuttgart. (Photo by Nick Kordsmeier, U of A System Division of Agriculture.)

With the '23 harvest approaching, rice farmers and industry professionals took some time to regroup at the Arkansas Rice Field Day.

The annual event was held Aug. 3 at the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture’s Rice Research and Extension Center.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.