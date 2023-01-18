3192402502_f81d290485_c.jpg

The Division of Agriculture has released a fact sheet designed to answer rice farmers' questions that may arise in light of the recently signed omnibus bill. (Division of Agriculture photo.)

 

Rice farmers with questions about funding contained in the omnibus bill signed by President Joe Biden can find answers in a fact sheet recently released by the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture.

The Fiscal Year Omnibus Appropriations Bill includes $250 million in funding for a one-time payment to rice producers to help them offset high costs faced by the industry. Drivers of those costs include weather, war and other factors, said Hunter Biram, extension economist for the Division of Agriculture.

