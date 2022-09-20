Scientists at USDA’s Agricultural Research Service discovered 33 new species of toxin-producing fungi, opening the door for research to combat a major scourge of the world’s food supply.

Fusarium on wheat. (Courtesy of ARS.)

According to a peer-reviewed article, the fungus Fusarium is extremely complex and contains many plant pathogens and toxigenic species that endanger a wide range of economically important crops, the most common of which causes Fusarium head blight.

